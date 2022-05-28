DJ Fat Tony Recalls 'Amazing' Time at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

Born Tony Marnoch, the 56-year-old DJ previously manned the decks at various family events over the years for pals footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham.

May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - DJ Fat Tony had an "amazing" time at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding. Born Tony Marnoch, the 56-year-old DJ has previously manned the decks at various family events over the years for pals David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) so he was honoured to be asked to provide the entertainment when their eldest son married the actress last month.

He told HELLO! magazine, "It was amazing. Everyone was in really good spirits. I always do Beckham family gigs, I did Brooklyn's 21st, I did the kids' christenings, and Brooklyn’s wedding was the next stage. Watching someone grow up and find their soulmate is an amazing thing."

Brooklyn's mother, Victoria, recently praised Tony and singer Marc Anthony for their efforts at the wedding reception. "Marc and Fat Tony did an amazing job. They always do," he said.

Tony himself has found love with filmmaker Stavros Agapious, though he wasn't looking for a long-term romance because he'd just ended his eight-year relationship with former partner David. He said, "The last thing I wanted was another relationship but these things happen for a reason and I couldn't be happier."

The DJ first met Stavros 10 years ago but they only connected last year after meeting again via a mutual friend. He continued, "We didn’t start dating straight away, we took a few months to get to know each other. We went away on holiday and when we came back, we decided we wanted to be together. This is one of the most transparent relationships I've ever had in my life. We don't have secrets."