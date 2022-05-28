T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Instagram Celebrity

During the heated argument that he films himself on Instagram Live, the 17-year-old brags about having a lot of money and threatens to 'pistol-whip' the worker.

AceShowbiz - T.I.'s son has brought some negative attention to himself following an altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, whom the rapper/actor shares with his wife Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle, has been slammed for picking a fight with Waffle House workers.

The verbal dispute took place earlier this week, but the video just went viral on Thursday, May 26. In the footage that King filmed himself on Instagram Live, he was seen getting angry after the Waffle House workers allegedly messed up his order as he found unwanted pickle on his order.

After receiving the order and observing it in the car, King decided to go down and confront the workers. "I'm 'bout to go in here and J down. They got me f**ked up," he told his IG followers as he returned to the restaurant. "N***a think I won't jump across that table. Aight. Watch this."

The 17-year-old appeared to hesitate a bit at the door of the establishment, before he proceeded to walk in and launch into a profanity-laced tirade. When an employee was heard telling him that he couldn't cuss in the restaurant, he fired back, "I can talk how the f**k I want to wherever I'm at. I'm on live, shawty. Stop talking to me."

King then bragged about having a lot of money and seemingly played his celebrity card. "This ain't your f**king restaurant. Everything you make I can pull out my pocket right now I ain't tripping off you," he said while showing off his cash on camera. "My name King. You know it and your mama know it," he told one restaurant employee.

When one worker invited King to step into the cooking area of the store to apparently throw hands, King stood up on the counter and acted like he was ready to rumble. He then moved outside and continued to taunt the worker.

"And you still talking inside though. Why you inside?" King said to the worker, who claimed that he was being restrained by his friends. King then headed inside again to grab his food. "Let me get my food," he said.

After getting his food, King continued to threaten to "pistol-whip" the worker as he made his way out. "Wait 'til I get back and see 'em out here late night," he said, before hopping in his car and speeding off.

After seeing the altercation video, many have since taken issue with King's entitlement. "He feel like since he TI son he can go around the city and feel untouchable," one person commented. Another echoed the sentiment, "So he think he can't be touched because he's tiny and t.i son like you really need to relax."

"It's the entitlement for me," a third remarked, while another noted, "This is not cute. He needs to be very humbled, that money can be gone in the blink of an eye." Someone said, "Yea he doing too much," as one other slammed King, "He always into it with somebody……boy go home."

Some others blasted the teen for being "rude" and disrespectful. "Y'all don't have respect for people making y'all food and that's scary," one of the critics said. Another similarly commented, "Folks kill me being rude to people who are dealing with YOUR food. Never disrespect people who handle your food cause you never know."

In the meantime, King's parents T.I. and Tiny have been celebrating their son's graduation from Dutchtown High School. On Thursday, the "Ant-Man" star shared a picture of King's graduation degree and wrote along with it, "Shocked the s**t outta me. Celebration is definitely in order. Twin did it!! @the_next_king10 Graduates tomorrow… WITH HONORS."

He went on stating, "Say what you want about him… but can't say he ain't handle his business. #ProudPops. We might even [smoke] one together. Congratulations King. We love you,& We proud of you. Don't stop…Keep growing."

Tiny also took her own Instagram page to mark the milestone. "Congratulations to our boy @the_next_king10," she wrote on Friday. "Graduation was today & we came ready & geared up to show our love & support!! Thx to everyone who helped put everything together."

She added in a separate post, "I'm so damn proud of our boy @the_next_king10 I don't know what to do. A Dutchtown graduate! We turning up all day!"