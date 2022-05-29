Chris Brown and His BM Nia Guzman Celebrate Daughter Royalty's Birthday Together

Instagram Celebrity

In a video shared by the 38-year-old model on Instagram, she and her musician baby daddy sing 'Happy Birthday' to their daughter along with some other kids.

May 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown and Nia Guzman may no longer stay together, but they managed to put their differences aside for the sake of their child. As Royalty turned 8 on Friday, May 27, the "No Guidance" singer and his baby mama celebrated their daughter's latest milestone together.

In a video shared by Nia on Instagram, Chris was seen lighting up candles on Royalty's birthday cake. Chris, Nia and some kids who were also present then sang the "Happy Birthday" song together.

However, the kis made some improvisation at the end of the song and the parents were caught off guard by it. In the caption of the clip, the proud mom wrote, "Clearly these children had a version we Ain't never heard!"

Prior to sharing the post, Nia offered a loving tribute to Royalty. "THIS IS EIGHT!!!! Happy birthday @missroyaltybrown !!!! I thank GOD everyday for choosing me to be your mommy! I love you! We going UPPPPPP THIS WEEKEND!" the model gushed alongside some snaps of the birthday girl.

As for Chris, he previously shared footage of him and Nia waking her up at midnight while bringing a dozen of cupcakes. The pair sang "Happy Birthday" to her with the R&B superstar jumping in the bed to give her daughter some sweet kisses.

Royalty, however, was not feeling the surprise. She was initially shocked but in thhe end she blew out her candles. "Happy birthday baby!!!!!" the "Iffy" singer wrote in his caption. "The Big 8."

Aside from Royalty, Chris has two other children. In January this year, he and model Diamond Brown welcomed a daughter named Lovely Symphani Brown. He and Ammika Harris also share a 2-year-old son, Aeko Catori.

When announcing Lovely's arrival to the world, Diamond exclaimed on Instagram, "The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown." She added, "My sweet babygirl, it's been a whole day you've been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy.."