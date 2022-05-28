Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Says Sharing Hug Is 'Awkward' as They 'Never Cuddled'

Instagram Celebrity

In the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk', the wife of Will Smith also reveals that being an actress at a young age made her to 'deal with a lot stressful adult things.'

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith was "never cuddled" by her mom as a child. During the latest episode of "Red Table Talk", the 50-year-old actress explained that her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was never very tactile with her during her younger years.

"She never cuddled with me," the actress wife of Will Smith said when reflecting on her relationship with Adrienne during her childhood. She also shared that she had to "deal with a lot of stressful" things that were far beyond her years.

The Hollywood star recalled being a "terrified little girl" at the time. She said, "I had to, like, deal with a lot of stressful adult things at a young age. I didn't have the ability to deal with the emotions that were coming with it. I just had to buck up. So those women you see that you think are so strong, there's this terrified little girl underneath. And that's me."

On the other hand, Adrienne suggested that "touch," rather than love, was what was missing in their relationship at the time. She shared, "One of the things that was so missing in my relationship with my mother and with Jada was just touch."

"Very rarely will you see Jada and I even touch, hug. It's awkward because we didn't hug in our family," Adrienne confessed. "We knew we were loved, but it just wasn't that kind of nurturing touch."

Meanwhile, Jada's husband Will previously admitted to having conflicting feelings about his dad. The 53-year-old movie star recalled his dad being "violent" at home, but he also has fond memories of him being a supportive influence in his life.

Will said, "My father tormented me. And he was also one of the greatest men I've ever known. He was one of the greatest blessings of my life, and also one of my greatest sources of pain."