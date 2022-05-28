50 Cent Mocks Cameroon Rapper Show Yoh for Getting Dodgy Tattoo of Him

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after seeing the aspiring hip-hop artist's dreadful back tattoo, the 'In Da Club' hitmaker fiercely roasts the body art as asking, 'Who did this s**t man?'

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has reacted to a viral tattoo of his face. Taking to social media, the "In Da Club" hitmaker mocked the rising Cameroon rapper Show Yoh's new body ink shortly after it went viral on social media.

Making use of his Instagram account on Friday, May 27, the 46-year-old hip-hop star reposted the photo that saw Show Yoh's back. "WTF, you go do boy? I need the Best portrait Tattoo artist to fix this. @showyoh237 who did this s**t man?" he roasted the body art.

Shortly after 50 Cent reacted to the tattoo, Show Yoh responded to Fif with another Instagram post. "Ohhh God!!!! G WTF!!!!" he wrote alongside the "Get Rich or Die Tryin' " artist's post, "Can't believed what my eyes are seeing. @50cent ma dad and all the way career just posted." He continued, "I did all this for love of the father and inspiration u have impacted in me. An [sic] yess I'm ready to fix this on gad!"

Show Yoh initially posted the body art on Wednesday, May 25. The tattoo that covers his entire back features a giant portrait of the "21 Questions" spitter, which looks nothing like the hip-hop mogul. "Celebrate ur role models and show them true love, so that you can also celebrate too in future!" he captioned the photo, "Showing true love to my father @50cent. My mentor in the music world."

Many social media users also mocked the body ink. "@50cent this n***a crazy bout you bruhh," one Instagram user commented on Show Yoh's post along with a bunch of laughing with tears emoji. Another quipped, "I just KNO this fake."

Someone else commented, "You go get your refund dude and sue the dorm a** tattoo artist. He is bad." A separate social media user chimed in, "Brodie that's not 50 cent at max it's 10 cents," with another urging Show Yoh to "delete this crazy s**t."