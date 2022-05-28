 
 

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

The 'Tunnel Vision' hitmaker wants Keenya Young to leave emojis under his social media posts after she sends out some heart-eyed emojis underneath the 'Drip Too Hard' rapper's photo.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is seemingly seeking attention from Yung Miami's mom. A couple of days after Keenya Young was rumored to be shooting her shot at Lil Baby, the "Tunnel Vision" hitmaker was caught being flirty with her.

On Friday, May 27, the 24-year-old hip-hop star was caught leaving a comment on Keenya's Instagram post. "Why Uon Put Heart Eyes Under My Pictures," he wrote, adding an unamused emoji.

A few moments later, Kodak turned to his Instagram Story to share a clip of him zooming in on his face. Over the video, he wrote, "I'm Handsome Af, Women Love Me Kuz Of Me Not Da Money."

Kodak's cheeky social media posts came after Keenya set record straight that she was not shooting her shot with Lil Baby after she commented on the latter's Instagram post with some heart-eyed emojis. On Thursday, May 26, Keenya explained via Instagram Story, "No I am not feeling Lil Baby."

"I will never disrespect him like that or QC my daughter is part of that label what the [f**k] I look like? I don't play that period!" Keenya further stated. She went on stressing that "a heart eye emoji for [her] is just a like [she] puts under everybody picture!" She then concluded, "I'm sorry if that's how you see it or took it."

The flirting rumors emerged after Lil Baby shared some photos of him on Instagram. "Early In The Morning , Late A Night .. It Don't Even Matter What Time It Is," he captioned the snapshots. Upon noticing the post, Keenya sent out three heart-eyed emojis.

That aside, Lil Baby came under fire after he flaunted his mom's new diamond teeth that he bought for her earlier this month. Along with a very close-up photo of his mom showcasing some diamonds on her teeth, the "Drip Too Hard" emcee wrote, "My mama original P."

In a following Story, Lil Baby shared a clip of his mother enjoying her day in a swimming pool with her friend. Over the footage, the hip-hop star, born Dominique Armani Jones, penned, "Mama I got rich, look at your drop out." He also included a woman with a crown emoji.

Many Instagram users were quick to criticize him for creating such an image that children should be able to financially support their parents. "It's honorable but WE are supposed to leave an inheritance to our children's children," one person commented after the Stories were reposted by a celebrity gossip account The Neighborhood Talk. Someone else pointed out, "It's not our kids' responsibility to financially support us (parents)."

