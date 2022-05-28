 
 

Liam Gallagher to Get Double Hip Replacement Next Year After Saying He'd Rather Be in Wheelchair

Liam Gallagher to Get Double Hip Replacement Next Year After Saying He'd Rather Be in Wheelchair
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Oasis frontman, who was diagnosed with arthritis in 2019, said in April that he would prefer to suffer in agony than have the procedure to replace his hip.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher will get a double hip replacement in 2023. The former Oasis singer, who has been diagnosed with arthritis, had insisted he was shunning doctors' orders to get the operation.

"Hips, man, they're both bashed up," the 49-year-old said when speaking about how he has done a U-turn following pleas for him to go under the knife. "But I just went to get these injections the other day actually, so now I am buzzin' mate, I'm like (dancer) Louie Spence."

"I might go and ruin my career at Knebworth and go and start doing some high kicks like Mick Jagger, and everyone's going like, 'I want my money back, we only come to see him stand still,' " he added. "But I'm going to have to have the operation next year maybe, but can't be getting it done before Knebworth."

  See also...

Gallagher will play Knebworth on June 3 and 4, with 160,000 tickets sold for the gigs. He has been getting injections to manage the pain ahead of his two huge concerts in Hertfordshire, but knows he can't delay his operation much longer as he is due to turn 50 in September. His estranged brother Noel has already passed the landmark and is due to turn 55 on May 29.

Gallagher said it he will find it hard to resist not wishing his elder sibling happy birthday during the Knebworth gigs. He added to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, "I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That'll do his head in, won't it?"

Liam's last appearance at Knebworth was on Sunday, August 11, 1996, when Oasis played the second of two nights at the location. The band performed to 250,000 people across the weekend and the event was the subject of a film released in September 2021.

Gallagher's decision to have his operation is a major turnaround following his comments in April, when he said he would prefer to be in a wheelchair and suffer in agony than have the procedure. He said at the time, "I think I'd rather just be in pain, which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it's the stigma, saying you've had your hips replaced. What's next?"

His declaration prompted an outpouring of advice from medics and celebrities to get the operation.

You can share this post!

Millie Bobby Brown Stalker Lying to Security on 'Damsel' Set to Get Close to Her

Johnny Depp Reportedly to Make Post-Trial Film Comeback in 'Beetlejuice 2'
Related Posts
Liam Gallagher Vows to Not Stop Drinking Until He's 80

Liam Gallagher Vows to Not Stop Drinking Until He's 80

Liam Gallagher Says Oasis Is Better Than The Beatles

Liam Gallagher Says Oasis Is Better Than The Beatles

Liam Gallagher's Daughter Molly Morrish Goes Instagram Official With BF Nathaniel Phillips

Liam Gallagher's Daughter Molly Morrish Goes Instagram Official With BF Nathaniel Phillips

Liam Gallagher Blasts Cancel Culture: 'F**k Off'

Liam Gallagher Blasts Cancel Culture: 'F**k Off'

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak