Millie Bobby Brown Stalker Lying to Security on 'Damsel' Set to Get Close to Her

INSTAR IMAGES/Roger Wong Celebrity

The 'Stranger Things' star has secured a stalking protection against 26-year-old Dalian Martin, who turned up in the middle of a live podcast the 18-year-old actress was guesting on.

May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown was allegedly targeted by a fanatic while shooting Netflix film "Damsel (2023)" in London. A court has heard that the "Stranger Things" star was stalked by a fan who lied to security so he could be near the actress on a film set.

Brown's alleged stalker 26-year-old Dalian Martin was accused of lying to security to get close to the actress. He was said to have turned up again in the middle of a live podcast the 18-year-old Hollywood star was guesting on, prompting her team to call police about the intrusion.

Martin is accused of giving false details to guards on both the set of the film and the podcast to gain access to Brown "for unknown reasons."

Brown, who has been dating Jon Bon Jovi's model-and-actor son Jake Bongiovi for almost a year, has since secured a stalking protection order against Martin, following the court's finding he "poses a risk" of harassment.

Highbury Corner magistrates court in north London heard Martin was accused of carrying out "acts associated with stalking" on May 16. Court papers revealed on Friday, May 27 noted, "Martin has on two occasions attended filming venues where high profile actress Brown is in attendance recording for Netflix and a live podcast. Martin provided false information to security staff at each venue in an attempt to gain access to the venues and make contact with Brown for unknown reasons."

The interim protection order prevents Martin from contacting Brown or her family. He is also barred from visiting places where she may be. He is also blocked from recording still or moving images of the actress or "following or waiting" for her.

Additionally, Martin, of no fixed address, must also admit to police of owning any Internet-accessible technology, and surrender his digital passwords as well as admitting any social media accounts he has registered.

Martin's social media accounts now appear to have been deleted and his failure to comply with any of the terms could result in a jail sentence. He will be back in court in connection with the interim order on July 7.

While she has a protection order against Martin, Brown had caused an outcry in the past for making a comment deemed to be an offence to stalking victims. When she was 14, she appeared to defend a character in Netflix drama "You" who stalked a female writer. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "He's not creepy, he's in love with her and it's okay…" She later deleted the remark.

After she was propelled to fame as Eleven in "Stranger Things", Brown is now based in America. She, however, has returned to her native U.K. to continue shooting "Damsel" for the streamer. Her Netflix sci-fi series is back for its fourth series.

Meanwhile, Brown's boyfriend said doesn't want to become part of a "showbiz couple" with the actress despite his desire for acting fame. He said, "As long as you can have your identity – who you are and what you originally set out to do – and keep that strong, that's the goal."

And in spite of being far from a household name, Bongiovi added in the spring/summer issue of "Man About Town" magazine he is targeted by trolls who have "plenty of nasty things to say."