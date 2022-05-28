Halle Berry's New Film 'Our Man From Jersey' Set Gets Shut Down After Live Ammunition Drama

INSTAR IMAGES/Media Punch Movie

Police were called to the scene and found a crushed balloon gas canister after crew reported to the authorities that they found 'a bullet casing' on set of the action thriller movie.

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry's upcoming action thriller was shut down after crew found suspected live ammunition on set. Police has corroborated on reports that they raced to the set of "Our Man From Jersey" in London after being alerted by workers to the potentially deadly discovery.

"Police were called to reports of an item, described as a bullet casing," Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement. "It was found to be a crushed balloon gas canister and was disposed of by officers."

A source told Saturday, May 28's Daily Mirror about the drama taking place in late May, "It was quite alarming and there was no hesitation in phoning the police, who arrived quite promptly."

Berry's new film, which is billed as a "blue-collar James Bond", was being filmed in Camberwell Green magistrates court, South East London, when a cannister of suspected arms was found. Other locations used for filming include Kings Cross station and Albert Bridge in Chelsea, where extras have been seen dressed as armed motorcycle police, with a helicopter hovering over the structure.

The 55-year-old mother of two, who has 13-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry with ex Gabriel Aubry as well as 8-year-old son Maceo-Robert Martinez with former husband Olivier Martinez, will star with Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming "Our Man From Jersey".

The movie revolves around a construction worker who is roped into the spy world by his former high school girlfriend Roxanne, played by Berry, for an intelligence mission.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is dating 52-year-old musician Van Hunt, recently starred in and directed "Bruised", and is set to appear in sci-fi film "The Mothership", while Mark's film "Father Stu" is currently in cinemas.