 
 

Shanna Moakler Auctions Off Engagement Ring From Travis Barker After He Married Kourtney Kardashian

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' alum, who shares two children with the Blink-182 drummer, says in a new interview that the sale has nothing to do with her ex-husband's wedding to Kourtney.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler seemingly wants to leave her past behind her. After Travis Barker tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum decided to auction off the engagement ring that her ex-husband previously gave her.

"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," the 47-year-old told Us Weekly. "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me... It's truly an iconic ring!"

The auction is set to run from Friday, May 27 to Tuesday, May 31. The leading bid is currently over $64,000. "I'm hoping it sells for $120,000. It was worth about $160,000," the former pageant queen noted.

Although the timing of the auction took place not long after Travis and Kourtney exchanged vows once again in an Italian wedding, Shanna insisted that the sale has nothing to do with the new couple's union.

"I'm sure people would assume that [it's related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional," Shanna elaborated. "I know will give this piece the attention it deserves."

Meanwhile, co-CEO of WORTHY.COM Steven Schneider said in a statement to PEOPLE, "We don't know specifically what Shanna is planning to do with the money." Steven added, "But, trust that she will use the proceeds to turn the reminders of the past into new opportunities as many of our sellers do."

Shanna herself has given her blessing to Travis and Kourtney's new marriage. In an interview with Us Weekly, she said, "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children."

"It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair," Shanna continued. She went on to add that she's "happy" that her kids Atiana De La Hoya, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker "looked happy and got to see Italy."

