 
 

Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Co-Signing a Tweet Criticizing Alicia Keys' Music

WENN/Instagram/Avalon
Music

The 43-year-old record producer is clearly annoyed after the 'Pump It Up' rapper agrees with a Twitter user who says Alicia was cooked on her 2003 song, 'Diary'.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Swizz Beatz won't let anyone say negative things about his wife Alicia Keys. Upon learning that Joe Budden co-signed a tweet criticizing the "Empire State of Mind", the record producer did not waste time calling out the "Pump It Up" rapper.

It all started after one Twitter user gave her/his opinion about Alicia's 2003 song, "Diary". The said individual penned in the Thursday, May 26, post, "Alicia keys really got cooked on Diary."

Joe noticed the tweet and simply replied, "Lowkey lol." Having caught wind of his remark, Swizz argued, "King Knock if all the way off!" He then told the emcee, "Let's not do this! I never get into your zones! Leave my wife out of everything but greatness! Please..."

Joe has since deleted his post.

Back in December 2021, Swizz shut down rumors suggesting that the cheating on Alicia with La La Anthony. The first to spill the tea was radio personality Miss Jones in an episode of her YouTube channel "Miss Jones in the Morning". She said she learned about it from someone from the 43-year-old's team who reached out to her.

After TheJasmineBrand picked up the story and posted it on its Instagram page, the rapper/DJ shot back in the comment, "Knock it TF OFF" with many exclamation marks. He additionally took to his own Instagram page to share a picture of Alicia's new song "LALA". He captioned it, "This is the only LALA I'm rocking..Now go get the KEYS ALBUM it's avail everywhere and its a classic.."

Swizz and Alicia have been married since 2010. The twosome shares two children together, 11-year-old son Egypt Daoud Dean and 7-year-old son Genesis Ali Dean. As for Swizz, he is also a father to three other children from his previous relationships with two different women.

