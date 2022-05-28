Khloe Kardashian Admits to Smoking Weed

INSTAR IMAGES/BauerGriffin Celebrity

When a fan praises her for being open about her recreational marijuana use, the Good American founder explains that she occasionally smokes to help her go to bed.

May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian isn't shy about her use of recreational drug. In a candid confession on Twitter, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has admitted that she smokes weed sometimes.

Earlier this week, a fan praised the reality TV star for "confirming you smoke a lil." While it's unclear where or how the Good American founder made the confirmation, she did admit that she smokes weed to help her go to bed in a reply to the fan's tweet.

"I smoke only to go to bed," so the youngest of the Kardashian sisters wrote. Despite using the drug, she claimed, "I actually hate being high. I literally think about my breathing. It's awful lol I'm not a weed person."

The 37-year-old went on stressing about her stance on drug use, "I don't care if people do at all. It's just not for me. But it puts me to sleep so when I'm struggling ill take a puff and pass out."

When another fan refused to believe that Khloe smokes weed and insisted, "khloe kardashian does not smoke weed," the daughter of Kris Jenner further clarified, "I think it's a cbd pen. Tbh I don't know but it's some pen I got in a Poosh gift bag lol."

Khloe Kardashian explained where she got the weed cigarette from.

Khloe has since received more love for her honesty, with one user commenting on her tweet, "I think I like you more now." Another defended her use of recreational marijuana as writing, "Nun wrong w medicinally vaping responsibly."

Khloe has long been rumored to be smoking weed. Back in 2014, she was photographed puffing away on a suspicious looking cigarette while in a nightclub with her then-lover The Game. However her spokesman claimed at the time, "She doesn't smoke pot or cigarettes. It's a Hookah stick, which is tobacco free. It's called Phantom Smoke."

She sparked a debate again about whether or not she smokes weed following an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" which aired in 2017. In the said outing of the now-canceled series, the mother of one was captured on camera holding what looks like a joint during the family's holiday in Costa Rica. The show didn't even bother to censor the suspicious-looking cigarette as TMZ reported at the time that the production crew believed it was a natural moment.