Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

The 'White Chicks' star appears to have something naughty in mind after finding out that the 'Kardashians' star is instructed by her fertility doctor to ingest Travis Barker's sperm.

May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Marlon Wayans appears to be planning something "evil" after Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she was advised by her doctor to drink sperm. The comedian has had an eyebrow-raising response to the shocking advice that the reality TV star got from her fertility doctor.

On Thursday, May 26, the 49-year-old actor dropped by the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked's post about Kourtney's claim. Seemingly having something naughty in mind, he wrote in response, "Oooooooh I'm using this for evil," adding a purple smiling face with horns emojis and several crying tears of joy emojis.

Kourtney, who has been documenting her fertility journey on her family's reality show, made the shocking statement in the latest episode of "The Kardashians". In Thursday's (May 26) episode of the Hulu series, she told her Ayurvedic cleanse expert that their fertility doctor instructed her to drink Travis Barker's sperm.

"But he said something - he told us to, well he told me that the thing that would help [my thyroid] was drinking his c-m like 4 times a week," the Poosh founder shared. Responding to her remark, an amused Travis jested, "I love this doctor." The drummer went on boasting that he has "grade-A" sperm.

Prior to this, Kourtney revealed on the show that her egg retrievals haven't been going well, so the pair began a massive fast that forces them to pause sex, caffeine and exercise. "Oh my God, it was crazy," the mother of three later told Bustle in an interview of the fast, before adding, "But it actually it made everything better. Like, if you can't have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it's so good."

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters has also spoken about how in vitro fertilization treatment affected her body. "It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said in a March episode of the show. "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause," she added, "Literally into menopause." Her mom Kris Jenner, who seemed shocked by the confession, asked, "Based off of what? A drug?" to which her eldest daughter replied, "Yes."