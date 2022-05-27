Shanna Moakler Hopes Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Have 'a Lovely Marriage'

Instagram Celebrity

Reacting to her former husband's new marriage to 'The Kardashians' star, the former Miss USA runner-up says that their wedding was 'a gorgeous affair' and that she's happy her children were included.

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler has given her blessing to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's new marriage. The former Miss USA runner-up says that she hopes her ex-husband and his wife will have "a lovely marriage."

Speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday, May 26, the 47-year-old model said, "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children." She further gushed, "It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair." She went on to add that she's "happy" that Atiana De La Hoya, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker "looked happy and got to see Italy."

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer exchanged vows, for the third time, on Sunday, May 22. They tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney's children, Mason 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with former partner Scott Disick, were also in attendance for the ceremony. On Travis' side were his son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and friends including Machine Gun Kelly, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Megan Fox, and his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

For the Italian extravaganza, both bride and groom wore Dolce and Gabbana outfits, with the Poosh founder teaming her short white dress with a long, embroidered veil. "All the Barker family and Kardashian family were dancing together when the DJ played [Blink-182's] 'All the Small Things'," an insider said of the reception. The informant added that Kris "acted as the MC for the evening" and was "introducing and welcoming everyone" to the lavish Italian bash.

A few days later, Kourtney updated her Instagram bio to add Travis' surname. "The Kardashians" star's bio now reads, "Kourtney Kardashian Barker [heart]". However, her Instagram handle, kourtneykardash, has remained unchanged, and her name on Twitter is still Kourtney Kardashian.

This is the third marriage for Travis, who was briefly married to first wife Melissa Kennedy between 2001 and 2002, before he went on to tie the knot with the mother of his children, Shanna. Meanwhile, it is Kourtney's first marriage.