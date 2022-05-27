 
 

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

In addition to coming clean about his sexuality, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist explains that he hasn't considered taking legal action against the person who leaked the X-rated tape.

  May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Isaiah Rashad has come clean about his sexuality. In a new interview, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist said that he is "sexually fluid" when he addressed the gay sex tape involving him.

In the Thursday, May 26 episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast", host Joe Budden asked the 31-year-old hip-hop artist how he identifies himself after sparking controversy that he's gay. "I'd say I'm sexually fluid," the "RIP Young" rapper simply replied.

When asked to elaborate on what that means, Isaiah explained, "I'm still learning about it myself." He went on to say, "I'm putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it but basically, I'm not in full control of when I walk into a room who I'm attracted to."

Isaiah later noted that instead of feeling attracted to certain types of sexuality, he's "more attracted to a personality." He added, "I'm more attracted, sometimes, to intellect. Sometimes, it be just attracted to somebody."

Isaiah also said that he's currently monogamous, which seemingly baffled Joe. Though he only began discovering himself in recent years, he explained that his partner has been extremely supportive of him. "I'm not just going out and doing whatever. I have an understanding of myself that, you know, to not expect anything out of myself as far as an attraction. If I end up getting close to somebody, I might end up attracted to them," he shared.

Elsewhere in the sit-down, Isaiah told Joe that he hasn't considered taking legal action against the person who leaked the tape. As for the reasons why, he said he's been trying to "keep my mind together."

"It's been a time for my family to come together," Isaiah stated. "Out of everything, it's been a blessing. With that happening, and my granddad dying a couple of days afterward and my grandma going through what she's been through, it's been a concentration of family together more than it had been before so if anything, I can't be mad at everything about it. I always gotta look at the brighter side."

Prior to this, Isaiah has addressed the controversy about his sexuality when performing at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 16. Before he kicked off his set, he played a video montage of podcasters, bloggers, YouTubers who talked about the alleged NSFW video that surfaced earlier this year. The clip featured voiceovers from The Game, DJ Akademiks, Joe and others who weighed in on the matter.

One voice said in the clip, "The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him. However, it backfired." Another stated, "When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He's up on the charts now." The Game could be heard asking, "Why is you still worried about what another man is doing?"

After the video ended, Isaiah performed "RIP Young" off his 2021 album, "The House Is Burning". He later delivered "Wat's Wrong" from his 2016 record, "The Sun's Tirade", before giving his message to the audience. "I've seen y'all messages and all that s**t, all the positivity," he told the crowd. "Y'all n***as kept me alive these last couple months."

