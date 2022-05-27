Rumer Willis Goes for Coffee Run After Practicing Guitar Playing for Dad Bruce Willis

Instagram/WENN/Apega Celebrity

A few days before her outing, the 'Empire' alum shared on her social media account that she was 'trying to play some tunes' for her Hollywood star father even though she was 'out of practice.'

AceShowbiz - Rumer Willis is trying to continue living a normal life in the wake of her Hollywood star father's aphasia diagnosis. Just days after sharing on social media that she has been practicing to play guitar for Bruce Willis, the "Empire" alum was seen going out for a coffee run in Los Angeles.

During her outing, the daughter of Demi Moore donned a dark crop top and black jeans. She paired her outfit with black shoes. Her casual outfit emphasized her thin figure. She also had her red locks put up in a ponytail and sported a pair of sunglasses.

Just a few days before, on Tuesday, May 24, Rumer shared that she started to practice playing guitar again. The older sister of Tallulah Willis let out a picture of her holding the string instrument on her Instagram account. Along with the photo, she wrote a caption that read, "Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio."

The 33-year-old's post came one day after her stepmother Emma Heming offered a rare glimpse of Bruce's life after being diagnosed with aphasia on Instagram Story. In the since-expired Story, the "Die Hard" actor was seen playing basketball with his friends. Accompanying the clip was a sweet message that read, "I see you BeeDub."

Rumer had also made use of her Instagram account to post a bunch of childhood photos with her dad in the wake of his diagnosis. One of the posts showed her when she was a little girl and her dad was kissing her forehead. Along with the April 22 post, she wrote a sweet caption that simply read, "P A P A."

On March 30, Rumer, along with her sisters, mother Demi and stepmother Emma, published a joint statement announcing Bruce's serious health condition that led the 67-year-old actor to be "stepping away" from his career as an actor.

"As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," their joint statement began. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," their message continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."