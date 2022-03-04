Kim Kardashian Removes Kanye West's Last Name on Instagram After Legally Declared Single

WENN/Will Alexander Celebrity

The SKIMS founder was granted her request to become legally single and allowed to remove 'West' off her name during a court hearing on Wednesday, March 2.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian made her legally single status Instagram official. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star didn't need to wait for long before she removed Kanye West's last name from her Instagram account.

Her Instagram profile previously listed her as Kim Kardashian West. However, she officially took "West" off of her profile on Thursday, March 3.

Kim was granted her request to become legally single during a court hearing on Wednesday, March 2. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran allowed her to officially remove her ex-husband Kanye West's name.

Appearing at the hearing via video conference, she reportedly looked "happy." When asked if she wanted to change her name back, the SKIMS founder replied, "Yes." A source revealed to PageSix, "After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled."

As for Kanye's new attorney Samantha Spector, she claimed that the rapper didn't have "no issues" with Kim getting her name back. Instead, she said that he was more concerned with his "assets and interest" and wanted to "make sure his trust was protected." Meanwhile, Kim's attorney Laura Wasser objected to her client's trust being frozen because she needs to use it for her business. The judge sided with Kim on this matter.

Kanye's team released a statement clarifying several "mistruths" on the divorce following the judge's order. "Kanye's paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce were only procedural," the message read.

"Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the CA law - the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce," it continued. "Today it was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status."