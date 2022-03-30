'Top Gun: Maverick' New Trailer Shows Tension Between Tom Cruise and Miles Teller

Movie

The new sneak peek for the long-awaited sequel sets up the rivalry between Cruise's Maverick and Teller's Goose, the son of Maverick's late RIO and best friend, Goose.

AceShowbiz - "Top Gun: Maverick" is finally ready to set off after being pushed back for over two years. Having set a new date for the movie, Paramount Pictures has now unleashed a new trailer to hype up the upcoming release of the film.

The video sees the return of Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission. "You are not my first choice," Vice Admiral Cyclone (Jon Hamm) bluntly says. "You are here at the request of Admiral Kazansky."

As Maverick turns to see a picture of Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer), a fellow instructor and his friend/former rival, the camera pans to focus on the image hanging on the wall. "He seems to think you have something left to offer the Navy. What that is I can't imagine," Cyclone adds.

Among the Top Gun graduates that Maverick is going to train is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Nick Bradshaw a.k.a. Goose, Maverick's former Radar Intercept Officer who died in the first movie after a competitive training mission went wrong.

The trailer makes it clear that there is tension between Maverick and Rooster as the young pilot tells his trainer, "My dad believed in you. I'm not going to make the same mistake." In another scene, Rooster goes off on Hangman, a fellow pilot trainee, played by Glen Powell, before he's restrained by his other friends.

The trailer also features Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman and Monica Barbaro among others, with Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis and Ed Harris also starring.

According to the official synopsis, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Joseph Kosinski directs the movie with the script written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie based on a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, before hitting theaters across the nation on May 27.