Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Make Out With Beaus Travis Barker and MGK in Bathroom After VMAs
After calling their boyfriends 'future baby daddies,' the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum and 'Transformers' actress take PDA-packed photos in the male bathroom with their respective partners.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox are taking their PDAs with their beaus to the next level. After calling their respective partners Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly "future baby daddies" at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and "Transformers" beauty were captured making out with their boyfriends in the male bathroom.

In risque photos uploaded by Travis on his Instagram page, the couples could be seen lip-locking. In the PDA-packed snap, Travis leaned down to smooch his girlfriend while putting his hand on her tummy. In the meantime, Megan and MGK struck their tongues out for a raunchy kiss.

Megan also shared a photo of her with Kourtney from the bathroom shoot. In it, the "Jennifer's Body" actress looked stunning in a sheer sparkly Mugler gown, while the Poosh founder donned a leather Olivier Theyskens mini dress with slinky laces crawling up the front. Poking fun at their PDA-packed relationships, she captioned the snap as saying, "Kourtney and I are in love."

During the award show held on Sunday, September 12 at the Barclays Center and hosted by Doja Cat, Megan and Kourtney gave a flirty shout-out to their respective partners. Before MGK and Travis performed their single "Papercuts" together to close out the event, Megan first said, "I am a huge fan of this next performer. I've watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person."

Kourtney added, "I'm a big fan, too," before speaking of her boyfriend, "and… I think his drummer is super hot." Megan continued, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies." The reality star concluded with a giant smile, "Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker."

Following the night event, Kourtney, Travis, Megan and MGK enjoyed dinner together in New York City. The stars had changed from their VMAs red carpet looks for dinner, with Kourtney wearing a blue floral top paired with black leather pants and red heels, while Travis kept it casual in a white tank, a beanie and black pants with studded details.

For the double date dinner, Megan wore a shimmering mini-dress and silver heels. In the meantime, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, rocked an all-purple ensemble featuring a glittery shirt, violet pants and studded shoes.

