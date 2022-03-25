 
 

Kanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Accuses Him of 'Street Clout' With Threats Against Pete Davidson

Steve Stanulis, who used to work for the rap mogul as his bodyguard, doesn't seem to be surprised by West's recent social media antics which he calls 'social media drama.'

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's drama involving his ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson indeed catches a lot of people's interest. Among those who are weighing in on the matter was Steve Stanulis, who used to work for Kanye as his bodyguard.

Stanulis didn't seem to be surprised by West's recent social media antics. Calling the antics nothing more than "social media drama," the former New York police officer said in an interview with Fox News Digital, "Pete is high-profiled where, God forbid, if something did happen, who do you think they're going to point fingers to?"

"As much street clout Kanye has, or whatever you want to call it, he’s not stupid," he went on to say. "And Davidson is certainly not Pete the Plumber who might have more to worry about [in terms of security]. I think it's all social media drama, absolutely."

He was also discussing a documentary titled "15 Days with Kanye" that he's working on. "There's no person that's going to watch this film, whether they're a fan of his or not a fan of his, that's going to say, 'I don't like him anymore' or 'I can't believe he's done this,' " Stanulis said of his documentary. "Everything we discuss in the documentary is stuff people kind of already know. And it's done in a very entertaining way. It was 15 days with Kanye - that's what it was."

He additionally set the record straight about his experience working with the "Donda" artist for only two weeks in 2016 before he got fired. "It's something I always get dragged back into," he explained. "When Kim's robbery [in Paris] happened, I suddenly became the go-to guy in terms of sharing my thoughts about the situation and how it could have been prevented. And then one night I was at a club and I walked out around the same time Tristan Thompson came out."

"There were paparazzi outside and the next day, it was all over that we were hanging out. … It's been going on for a while," he continued. "The more I try to bury it, the more it comes back. So I want to finally address the elephant in the room."

Back in 2016, West threatened his former bodyguard with a $30 million lawsuit as he claimed that Stanulis signed a confidentiality agreement. "This sad, parasitic maniac has violated every basic human tenet of decency with his story of lies. As such, the Wests will explore all legal means at their disposal to silence this nonsense," a rep for West said at the time.

