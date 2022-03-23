Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj Urged to Boycott Grammys by J. Prince: 'F**k Em!'

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Music

The music executive is asking the hip-hop artists to 'come together in Las Vegas' to hold an anti-Grammys concert after the 'Donda' artist is being barred from performing following his social media antics.

Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - J. Prince has shared his thoughts about how Grammy Awards has been treating the hip-hop community over the years. In a new social media post, the music executive urged Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd as well as Nicki Minaj to boycott the annual ceremony by doing a rival concert.

"HIP HOP VS. THE GRAMMYS: @champagnepapi, @kanyewest, @theweeknd, @nickiminaj. The powers that be will be mad at me about this one but F**K EM! I love the culture!" the 57-year-old wrote via Instagram alongside news of Kanye's removal from this year's Grammy Awards following his social media attacks against Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah. The CEO of Houston-based record label Rap-A-Lot added, "The seed is planted … let's water it!"

Taking to his Twitter account, J. Prince further detailed his plan to boycott the award-giving event by inviting the hip-hop stars to hold an anti-Grammys concert. "I've been watching the Grammys control and dictate our culture to their benefit up close and personal for the past 30 years that I've been in the music business," he began explaining.

"And all the artists, managers and executives would do is complain but never have the nuts to come together to do anything about it," J. Prince added. He later said that he believed Kanye's cancellation was a "racist act," tweeting, "Even though the latest episode deals with Trevor Noah and the cancelling of @kanyewest, this racist act is so much bigger than them."

J. Prince noted, "Let's just start with the mindset of the words 'counsel' and 'cancel' where the Grammys is concerned and compare them to rehabilitation and legal slavery where the penitentiary is concerned." He penned in a following tweet, "If we begin with counsel and rehabilitation in the Grammys or the penitentiary, the truth is, is that they really don't exist. They're just fancy lies. But on the other hand, if we look at the words cancel and legal slavery punishment those words are true, real and exist today."

J. Prince provided some historical context to his concert plans, reflecting on how the Recording Academy has treated the community while comparing them to the U.S. prison system. He also likened the Grammys' decision to cancel Kanye's performance and their historical snubs of Drake, Nicki and The Weeknd to the acts of a "slave master."

"This will only be broken by us uniting our powers to bring about change moving forward," J. Prince pointed out. "How do we bring about change? I'm glad you all asked! I recommend that the artists that I've mentioned above and more come together in Las Vegas and perform at the same time as the Grammys."

J. Prince further detailed that the performance will be aired "on a special network and streaming platform." He stressed that he wants to "prove that ratings will change where the Grammys are concerned when the #1 selling genre in the music - HIP HOP - comes together because there's power in numbers."