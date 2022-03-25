 
 

Britney Spears Considers Getting Boob Job After Weight Loss

In a new Instagram post, the 'Circus' singer also gets candid about how humiliating it is for her when her dad told her she was 'fat and being the heavy girl on stage.'

  Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Now that Britney Spears' conservatorship has ended, the pop star gains freedom to do whatever she desires with her body. In a lengthy Instagram post, the "Toxic" singer got real about her considering a breast enhancement surgery.

"It's crazy living in Los Angeles … I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small," 40-year-old pop star wrote in a post on Thursday, March 24. "I mean, with the right bra it's fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that's a lot for me !!!"

She went on to joke that she’s "officially part of the 'itty bitty titty committee' " following her slimdown. "They shrunk !!! I don't know where my boobs went," she continued.

The "Oops! I Did It Again…" hitmaker went on to recall her unsuccessful trip to a specialist. "I show up at the office and I'm going the back way walking up 8 flights of stairs !!! I'm like WTF is this ???" she shared. "They want you to die before you make it there !!! F**K THIS !!! Nobody was there to let us in … uhhh how long do we wait here ??? 10 minutes go by … 15 minutes … f**k that 1!! I've never been back."

After she returned home, she went "online to see the biggest starts [sic] getting facials with their facialists saying, 'people don't believe but no filter !!! This is real !!!' "

Further complaining about an unnamed celebrity, Britney continued, "This celebrity has done movies and all and is shot so beautifully … what the hell is she trying to prove ??? I know she's beautiful !!! I've seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she's natural [sic] beautiful."

However, Britney later realized that she actually did the same. "I'm not nearly as beautiful as she is yet I kind of do the same thing !!! I haven't been shot well though, I've never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life during the years in my conservatorship."

"My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn't fun … It was humiliating !!! I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad !!! They could have at least cheated and used technology … but they used it to make it worse !!!" she concluded. The Grammy winner's conservatorship ended in November 2021 after 13 years.

Concluding her encouraging note, the "Piece of Me" artist claimed that "the secret to my success was never how beautiful I was," adding, "I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever … If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100% attractive !!! Happy people draw light and it's contagious and attractive !!!"

Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Clip of Pregnant Mom When Making Instagram Return

Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account Following Concerning 'I Don't Want to Be Loved' Post

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Having Her 'Womanhood Stripped' From Her by Dad Jamie

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare
Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Drake Bell 'Bummed' Josh Peck Says They're 'Not Friends'

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Lil Baby Exposed for Allegedly Sleeping With Chief Keef's BM Because He Didn't Pay 'Hush Money'

