Britney Spears Considers Getting Boob Job After Weight Loss

Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Now that Britney Spears' conservatorship has ended, the pop star gains freedom to do whatever she desires with her body. In a lengthy Instagram post, the "Toxic" singer got real about her considering a breast enhancement surgery.

"It's crazy living in Los Angeles … I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small," 40-year-old pop star wrote in a post on Thursday, March 24. "I mean, with the right bra it's fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that's a lot for me !!!"

She went on to joke that she’s "officially part of the 'itty bitty titty committee' " following her slimdown. "They shrunk !!! I don't know where my boobs went," she continued.

The "Oops! I Did It Again…" hitmaker went on to recall her unsuccessful trip to a specialist. "I show up at the office and I'm going the back way walking up 8 flights of stairs !!! I'm like WTF is this ???" she shared. "They want you to die before you make it there !!! F**K THIS !!! Nobody was there to let us in … uhhh how long do we wait here ??? 10 minutes go by … 15 minutes … f**k that 1!! I've never been back."

After she returned home, she went "online to see the biggest starts [sic] getting facials with their facialists saying, 'people don't believe but no filter !!! This is real !!!' "

Further complaining about an unnamed celebrity, Britney continued, "This celebrity has done movies and all and is shot so beautifully … what the hell is she trying to prove ??? I know she's beautiful !!! I've seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she's natural [sic] beautiful."

However, Britney later realized that she actually did the same. "I'm not nearly as beautiful as she is yet I kind of do the same thing !!! I haven't been shot well though, I've never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life during the years in my conservatorship."

"My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn't fun … It was humiliating !!! I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad !!! They could have at least cheated and used technology … but they used it to make it worse !!!" she concluded. The Grammy winner's conservatorship ended in November 2021 after 13 years.

Concluding her encouraging note, the "Piece of Me" artist claimed that "the secret to my success was never how beautiful I was," adding, "I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever … If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100% attractive !!! Happy people draw light and it's contagious and attractive !!!"