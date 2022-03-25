Charlie Puth Breaks Down in Tears While Recalling 'Worst Breakup' in His Life

Instagram Celebrity

In a new Instagram video, the 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker cannot help but get emotional while talking about the matter as he announces his upcoming single, 'That's Hilarious'.

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth got emotional in a new video on his Instagram page. The "Light Switch" singer broke down in tears while recalling the "worst breakup" in his life as he announced his upcoming single, "That's Hilarious".

"I'm really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life," the artist said in the Wednesday, March 23 clip, choking with tears. "It just rears its ugly head every time-sorry-every time that I hear it."

The "Attention" hitmaker further shared his excitement in letting his fans hear the song as well. "I'm also really excited for you to hear it as well, because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f**king worst year of my life," he said.

The 30-year-old star went on to elaborate, "I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through, going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019." He added that he "just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people."

Concluding his video, Charlie shared, "This is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I'm so excited for you to hear it, OK? So, thank you."

The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer didn't name names in the video, but he was romantically linked to singer/songwriter Charlotte Lawrence in early 2019. He, however, declared he was single by September of the same year.

Prior to that, Charlie reportedly dated Selena Gomez, though a source debunked the rumors in February 2018. The crooner was also previously linked to Halston Sage and Bella Thorne.

Despite those romance rumors, Charlie claimed in 2020, "I don't think I've ever been in love." He added, "I've definitely been in lust but that's not the same thing. I don't know why I can't bring myself there, I know I can one day, it's just always been so hard for me."