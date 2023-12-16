 

Charlie Puth Finds Wedding Planning More Overwhelming Than Touring

Charlie Puth Finds Wedding Planning More Overwhelming Than Touring
The 'Light Switch' singer is busy preparing for his upcoming nuptials with fiancee Brooke Sansone and he is quick to compare the wedding planning to hitting the road.

  Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth feels wedding planning is "more intense" than going on tour. The 32-year-old singer popped the big question to Brooke Sansone in September and while he is keeping the details of the nuptials private, he has been getting involved and things arranging the logistics is similar to preparing to go out on the road for a series of concerts.

"I like to keep some things in the confines of our home, of course, because stuff gets out so easily. Planning a wedding is a lot like planning a tour. It's probably even more intense," he told People magazine about his wedding planning.

The couple have been romantically linked since summer 2022 but they were friends for years before then and the "We Don't Talk Anymore" hitmaker already feels like he has a second family. He said, "I've known her. I mean, she grew up one town over from me in New Jersey, and my parents know her parents.

"Her dad has been best friends with my dad since the third grade, so it's kind of like I'm just gaining another family right away, even before the wedding. And they've also known me before the fame, before everything, so I can't think of a better situation, quite frankly."

Charlie turned 32 on 2 December and he praised his fiancee for finding him the "coolest present ever."

He explained, "She got me an Apple computer, an Apple 2 from 1991. [The] serial number's from December of 1991, which is obviously when I was born, and the computer came with old recording software on it. Obviously, it's very rudimental, but it's so cool just to see how they were able to record music in the past. She searched far and wide for that gift, we both love giving gifts."

But the "Light Switch" singer joked there's a downside to such a great gift. He quipped, "Now I've got to top it for her birthday."

