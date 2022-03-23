'Selling Sunset' Introduces New Cast Member, Announces Season 5 Premiere Date

Netflix TV

In a new interview, newcomer Chelsea Lazkani, a graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland, thanks her family for their support for her new venture.

AceShowbiz - The wait for season 5 of "Selling Sunset" is going to be over soon. On Tuesday, March 22, Netflix announced the premiere date of the upcoming season will be coming on the streaming giant on April 22.

Additionally, the new season will introduce a new cast member. Newcomer Chelsea Lazkani will join returning stars Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet and Heather Rae El Moussa.

Other cast members who are set to return for the fifth installment are Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz. Last season's new additions Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela will also be among the cast in season 5.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Chelsea, a graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland, thanked her family for their support for her new venture. "I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Chelsea said.

"But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated," she added. "I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility."

"This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this," Chelsea went on to say.

Chelsea added that she "was always very familiar with Oppenheim Group" prior to joining the show as she was acquainted with Jason through her husband. While she hadn't met any of her other co-stars on "Selling Sunset", the realtor claimed they all have "really inspired" her.

"It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women," she explained. "It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it."

Teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming season, Chelsea said it is "so juicy." She added, "I will say it's really electric. It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."