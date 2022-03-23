Megan Thee Stallion Rips Fan Doubting Tory Lanez Shot Her

Instagram Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker blasts a Twitter user who doubts that the Canadian rapper really shot her during the infamous altercation that took place back in July 2020.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has had enough of people questioning her. On Monday, March 21, the "WAP" hitmaker blasted a Twitter user who doubted that Tory Lanez really shot her during the infamous 2020 altercation.

"At this point Megan Thee Stallion is going to have to show us the bullet wound or something…," the person wrote on Twitter. It didn't take long before Megan caught wind of the post and reacted fiercely.

"B***hes like this have ACTUAL CUM FOR BRAINS," the Hot Girl Summer said. "D**k eating a** b***hes."

She went on to note, "My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you!"

That aside, Megan is now feuding with 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford after the label countersued Megan over contract dispute. "Bye im not speaking to nobody else on here ..see y'all in court," the "Savage" raptress tweeted on Monday.

"First the man over my label said I don't make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain't making you no money why not just drop me?" she later wrote in another tweet.

She also accused Carl of putting "his jewelry and chains" on an expense report of money the label spent on her. "Lord free me from this joke a** label," she noted. "Greedy a** men," she added, before begging, "Let me gooo lol."

Megan additionally claimed that Carl was popping pills, saying, "Carl I don't wanna be signed to yo pill popping a**! You talking abt I ain't paid for a show and you sound slow. Im the artist I don't pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU F**KING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind [J. PRINCE]."

Hours later, Carl responded, "Aye y'all believe that Bulls**t all y'all want to ...ion got Twitter fingers so I'm not bout to type s**t all day, but I promise everything said about me about that matter is a lie." Carl went on to insist that "the truth will be out soon enough. Defamation claim in the way."

Not stopping there, he made a scathing allegation of his own against the femcee. "This all Coming from a Bonafide Alcoholic who f**ked the whole industry including her best friend n***a [facepalm emoji]," he said.