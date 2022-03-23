Jamaican Leaders Demand Queen Elizabeth II's Apology, Blast Her 'Leadership'

WENN Celebrity

Prominent figures of the island nation pen an open letter to Prince William and Kate Middleton prior to their arrival in the country to mark the monarch's 70th year on the throne.

Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth is facing criticism from Jamaican leaders amid celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. Prominent figures of the island nation penned an open letter to Prince William and Kate Middleton prior to their arrival in the country to mark the monarch's 70th year on the throne.

In the open letter on Tuesday, March 22, they demanded "an apology and recognition of the need for atonement and reparations" from the royal family. "We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind," read the letter, which was shared online by human rights advocacy group the Advocates Network.

"During her 70 years on the throne, your grandmother has done nothing to redress and atone for the suffering of our ancestors that took place during her reign and/or during the entire period of British trafficking of Africans, enslavement, indentureship and colonization," it continued. Additionally, the letter also stated that instead of celebrating the Queen's milestone, the 100 people who signed the note will instead "celebrate 60 years of freedom from British colonial domination."

Through the letter, they also urged William and Kate to use their platforms to "redefine the relationship" between the British Monarchy and the people of Jamaica. "We are of the view that an apology for British crimes against humanity...is necessary to begin a process of healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and compensation," it concluded.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently embarking on an eight-day royal Caribbean tour at the behest of the Queen as a way to strengthen ties with countries in the Commonwealth. The couple started their trip in Belize over the weekend.

They, however, canceled a scheduled visit to a local village amid protests from residents. "We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location," Kensington Palace announced on March 19. "Further details will be provided in due course."