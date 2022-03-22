 
 

Aaron Lewis Encourages Concertgoers to 'Listen' to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The 49-year-old 'Am I the Only One' crooner launches into a nearly-eight-minute-long tirade during his performance at Vern Riffe Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

AceShowbiz - Aaron Lewis got political at his recent show. Weighing in on the Russia-Ukraine war while performing at Vern Riffe Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, the former Staind rocker encouraged fans to "listen" to Vladimir Putin despite the world's condemnation towards the Russian president.

"You know as f**ked up as it sounds, maybe we should listen to what Vladimir Putin is saying," the 49-year-old said on Thursday, March 17. "Maybe, just maybe, when [World Economic Forum executive chairman] Klaus Schwab and [billionaire philanthropist and frequent target of the right] George Soros and every other dirty f**king earth-destroying motherf**ker all jumps on the same bandwagon, maybe, just maybe we should f**king take a good look at that."

"Why are they trying to protect Ukraine so much? What do they all have to lose? It's all bulls**t," the musician continued. Asking the crowd whether they have seen pictures that allegedly showed Ukrainian soldiers holding wooden guns and "crisis actors" pretending to be dead, he stressed, "People, if you haven't seen that, you'd better start f**king looking elsewhere."

Lewis went on to explain, "If you haven't seen Vladimir Putin actually say that he's fighting the 'Deep State' right now, which is the same people we're fighting, which is the same people everywhere on the face of this earth that people are fighting for freedom." He added, "You know, we need to reassess and think about who it is, who these people are, what makes them worthy of us putting all of our faith and all of our trust in these f**king snake oil salesmen."

After nearly eight minutes, Lewis concluded his speech by ranting, "And you know what, though? F**k 'em if they can't handle the truth. It seems like nobody wants to hear the truth these days. They just wanna put their masks on and walk around like f**king zombies." He then strummed the intro to "Am I the Only One" before singing with the audience.

