'American Idol' Recap: Grad School Dropout Earns Platinum Ticket

ABC/Eric McCandless TV

Airing on Monday, March 21, the episode kicked off with music teacher Tobias Hill who performed in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - More hopefuls performed in the fifth night of auditions in a new episode of "American Idol" season 20. Airing on Monday, March 21, the episode kicked off with music teacher Tobias Hill who performed in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

He performed Stevie Wonder's "Knocks Me Off My Feet". However, the judges noticed that he was nervous with Katy encouraging him to loosen up. Despite that, the judges gave him a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Up next was Morgan Gruben. The high school student opted to sing "Can't Be Loved" by Elle King. It was so amazing that the judges gave Morgan a standing ovation. Unsurprisingly, the 17-year-old earned a golden ticket.

Kimmie Caraffa performed next, singing "How Do I Live". Her voice cracked at one point, but the judges encouraged her to keep going. Even though she insisted that she's ready in Hollywood, the judges were not convinced. Later, Kaylin Roberson and her boyfriend Matt Gorman sang an original song called "Fast Forever". Kaylin was sent to the next round with three yes, while Matt's journey had to end there as he only got yes from Lionel.

The next performer was Saylor, who offered an emotional performance of "All I Want". She started crying in the middle of her performance, but she kept going. The judges were impressed and Saylor was sent to Hollywood. Up next, Cameron Whitcom sang Waylon Jennings's "Rock, Salt & Nails". He shocked the judges as his singing voice is different from his talking voice. Even though Lionel gave him a no, Cameron would be going to Hollywood as Katy and Luke gave him a yes.

It was then Emyrson Flora who sang Brandi Carlile's "The Joke". The judges recognized her raw talent and sent her to Hollywood. Also getting a golden ticket to Hollywood was Sir Blake, who performed a rendition of "Dive" by Ed Sheeran.

Carly Mickeal also impressed the judges with her performance of "Your Song" by Elton John. She was given a golden ticket. The episode also saw a grad school dropout being given the final Platinum Ticket. Jay Copeland would get to skip the first round of the Hollywood Week competition, thanks to his performance of "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" by Stevie Wonder.

Rounding out the night was Skyler Maxey-Wert, who lives in Germany and works as a ballet dancer. The judges believed that Skyler had an "element [they've] never experienced." Needless to say, Skyler was sent to Hollywood.