 
 

Caitlyn Jenner Dragged on Twitter for Doubling Down on Criticism Against Trans Athletes

Caitlyn Jenner Dragged on Twitter for Doubling Down on Criticism Against Trans Athletes
The former 'I Am Cait' star, who is a trans woman herself, previously insisted in a recent interview that 'biological boys should [not] compete in women's sports.'

  • Mar 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner's recent statement about trans athletes didn't please online users. After she doubled down on her stance that "biological boys" should not compete in women's sports, the "I Am Cait" alum found herself being dragged on Twitter.

On Thursday, the 72-year-old quote-retweeted a post from Pink News that read, "Caitlyn Jenner launches yet another disgraceful attack on trans athletes without a hint of irony." Alongside the tweet, there was a link to her interview with Daily Mail in which she reiterated her support for protecting women's sports.

Now firing back at Pink News' accusation, the former Olympic champion stressed, "No, I just had the balls to stand up for women and girls in sports."

The remark didn't sit well with some people. One person in particular argued, "Then why you complete in a women's gold tournament?" Another fumed, "You know damn well our testosterone levels drop dramatically as we take our HRT."

"You didn't have a problem demanding to play in a women's golf tournament," the individual went on elaborating. "It's disgusting to watch you put these children in danger with your rhetoric."

In the interview with Daily Mail, Caitlyn addressed controversial trans female swimmer Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania, who won the 500-yard freestyle. "I don't think biological boys should compete in women's sports - we have to protect women's sports," she said. "That's the bottom line."

"I don't see how you can be happy beating other girls under these circumstances," the father of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner said. "You have to have a sense of personal responsibility. You can still enjoy sports but not play at a competitive level, right?"

Back in May 2021, Caitlyn expressed her support for anti-trans bills that would ban trans children from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity. "This is a question of fairness," she told TMZ. "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

