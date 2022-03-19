Watch Fivio Foreign and Quavo Take Over a Nightclub in 'Magic City' Music Video

Music

The track, which arrived earlier this month, serves as one of the singles off the New York rapper's forthcoming debut album, 'B.I.B.L.E', that is set to be released on April 8.

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign has finally unleashed the music video for "Magic City" featuring Quavo. Released on Friday, March 18, the visuals sees the two rappers taking over a strip club with a bunch of their pals.

Surrounded by a number of half-naked strippers, Fivio and Quavo make it rain while rapping their boastful bars. "Real n***as and ratchet b***hes/ Hundred racks when the racks too skinny/ I f**k my b***h and I get back to business/ Thinking about turning Brooklyn into Magic City/ A** and titties, like hundreds and fifties," they rap.

"Magic City" arrived ahead of Fivio's forthcoming debut album, "B.I.B.L.E". Executive produced by Kanye West, the project was supposed to be out on March 25, but he postponed it until next month.

When announcing the delay on Instagram, the 31-year-old told his fans, "My album gon' be pushed back." He added, "I pushed it back one more time. This is the last time though, for sure. It was March 25, now it's April 8."

"It ain't really a reason or anything, I just wanted to make that s**t perfect. I want it to be the perfect album," the New York native went on elaborating. "That s**t is going to be viral. Stay tuned, that s**t gon' be viral. April 8."

As part of his album rollout, Fivio dropped "City of Gods" ft. Kanye and Alicia Keys in February. He also gave the track a music video treatment, which is dedicated to his close friend and collaborator Tahjay "T Dott" Dobson who was fatally shot in New York City earlier that month. Footage of the late rapper was shown towards the end of the video.

While Fivio used the song to pay homage to his pal, Kanye took a chance to diss Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. "This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL/ When I pull up, it's dead on arrival," the Yeezy designer raps.