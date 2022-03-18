Zac Efron Caught With Mystery Blonde in Costa Rica

Instagram Celebrity

While hanging out with some friends, the 'Dirty Grandpa' actor, who is on vacation in Central America, is pictured sharing a laugh with a tall and slender woman on the beach.

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron is single and appears to be mingling following his split from Vanessa Valladares. The actor was caught getting flirty with a mystery blonde while flaunting his abs in Costa Rica on Wednesday, March 16.

The 34-year-old hunk, who has been busy promoting his new movie "Gold", is apparently on a break. During the vacation in Central America, the "17 Again" actor was seen hanging out with some friends and his potential new love interest.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Zac looked particularly close with the tall and slender woman as they were chatting together and sharing a laugh while on the beach. The two were also seen walking side-by-side with their belongings.

During the beach outing, Zac went shirtless while running on the beach. He rocked a pair of faded blue board shorts, a black baseball cap and sunglasses. While he went barefoot most of the time, he later put on flip-flops when seemingly ready to leave the beach.

After getting all sweaty from his jog under the sun, "The Greatest Showman" star went for a dip in the ocean. He also took the time to take some footage of his own, carrying his own camera and setting up his tripod to do so.

Meanwhile, his lady companion showed off her slim figure in a tiny black bikini. She shielded her eyes with a pair of stylish sunglasses and a buck hat, while carrying a peach-colored bag, a white blanket and a bottle of water to stay hydrated. She also had a pair of sandals which she chose to carry in her hands.

Zac has been single for a while since he broke up with Vanessa, whom he met in Australia when she was working at a cafe. They reportedly started dating in June 2020, but his good friend Kyle Sandilands later revealed that "they've been together for a lot longer than people realize."

"I don't know where they met, but it wasn't recent. It's been going for a little while, but I don't know exactly how long," Kyle said on his radio program "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" in April 2021. At the time, the radio host also confirmed that the two had broken up.