 
 

Jessie James Decker Gushes About Husband Eric's Sculpted Body When Sharing His Nude

Jessie James Decker Gushes About Husband Eric's Sculpted Body When Sharing His Nude
The 'My Cowboy' singer shares a NSFW photo of her ex-NFL star husband posing naked by the pool in honor of his 35th birthday, raving that he is 'aging like fine wine.'

  • Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jessie James Decker is so proud of her husband and she isn't hiding it. Celebrating Eric Decker's 35th birthday, the country music star a naked photo of the ex-NFL star to let everyone know how lucky she is.

As the former Denver Broncos wide receiver turned 35 on Tuesday, March 15, Jessie took to her Instagram page to pay tribute by letting out the NSFW pic. In the snap, the birthday guy posed in his birthday suit by the pool while flaunting his sculpted figure.

Jessie gushed about her husband in the caption. "The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece," she wrote. "My man is 35 and aging like fine wine."

"Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die," the mother of three went on declaring, before adding, "I'm so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you."

Needless to say, Jessie's followers couldn't thank her enough for sharing the image. "I got pregnant looking at this picture," one person joked, adding, "With that being said, can't wait for decker #4."

"More like happy birthday to all of us! Thank you," a fan quipped. A third commenter said, "She's blessing our Insta feed."

Someone else exclaimed, "oh my." A fifth person remarked, "have mercy," while someone else predicted, "Breaking the internet?!?!"

Jessie and Eric tied the knot on June 22, 2013, when he was still playing for the Denver Broncos. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vivianne Rose, in March 2014. Their second child, Eric Thomas II, was born in September 2015 and she gave birth to their third child, Forrest Bradley, in March 2018.

Eric retired from the NFL in August 2018.

Jessie James Decker Shows Off Her Toned Physique After Firing Back at 'Disgusting' Body Shamers

Jessie James Cries as She Discovers Online Thread Dedicated to Fat-Shaming Her

Jessie James Feels 'Super Happy' After Getting Boob Job

Jessie James' Son Hospitalized as He Struggles to Breathe and 'His Vitals Drop'

