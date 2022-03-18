Kandi Burruss Calls NeNe Leakes 'Good TV' Despite Their Feud

Instagram TV

The former actress announced her departure from Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2020, alluding to mistreatment from the network amid contract negotiations.

AceShowbiz - Kandi Burruss would love to see NeNe Leakes returning to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". The reality TV star/singer admitted in a new interview that NeNe made for "good TV" despite her alleged racial slur scandal.

"She don't really like me half the time and it's OK," Kandi told Page Six on Thursday, March 17 while promoting her new Bravo spin-off "Kandi & the Gang". "I still think she's good TV, so if she ever came back, I'm fine."

Kandi, however, noted that it's NeNe's and Andy Cohen's decision to make whether her return is actually possible. "But I don’t really think it's our decision. I think she and Andy should talk if that's something she wants to try to make happen."

"I mean, we all have our drama with her. I think people would think just because you've had beef with somebody that you don't want to see them be on the show and that’s not the case with NeNe," the [cXscape] singer explained. "We've all had our arguments or our back-and-forth. But I don't think anybody is saying, 'Oh, she doesn't deserve to be on the TV show.' "

NeNe announced her departure from "RHOA" in 2020, alluding to mistreatment from Bravo amid contract negotiations. "U hav [sic] tried to lessen me & make me insignificant for the last few years! That ends now! Wanna talk publicly or privately? #igotthedreamteam," she wrote on social media at the time.

However, it seemed like NeNe had a change of heart as she showed interest in reprising her role on "RHOA" during her appearance on "[tThe Real]" in November 2021. "Yeah, sure, I'll return to the show. I'm OK with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things," she told the co-hosts.

She added, "I'm happy to return to the show. And besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show [during Season 13]".

Nene, however, noted that she needed to talk to Andy before that can actually happen. "I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time, and I love Benny boo, [Andy's son], and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things," she shared. "I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk, and then we're off to the races."