'NCIS' Cast and Crew Hit by Mystery Illness as 18 People Fall Sick

A source close to the hit CBS show, which is currently filming for its upcoming season 19, reveals that those who fall ill suffer 'mild symptoms' that are similar to food poisoning.

Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - The set of "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" was hit by a mystery illness which affected the show's cast and crew. According to a new report, "at least 18 people" fell sick on Thursday morning, March 17.

A source close to the hit CBS show told TMZ that those who fell ill suffered "mild symptoms" that were similar to food poisoning. It was also revealed one of the show executives had been "having Zoom meetings" in order to figure out how to relay what happened to those involved.

As of now, there's no explanation for the source of the mystery malady. The mystery illness also didn't affect the production of season 19, which remains to be underway in Valencia, California.

"NCIS" follows Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant. He leads a team of special agents conducting criminal investigations involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

In season 18, Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely after solving the case of a wealthy CEO with Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), meaning that he's leaving NCIS. Addressing Harmon's future on the show, "NCIS" executive producer and showrunner Steve Binder said in a statement, "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

It remains to be seen if Harmon, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, will return to the show in some capacity in the next season. "Mark's always been part of the show, Mark's always going to be part of the show," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline last month. "In terms of his on-air appearances, we're just going to have to see how it plays out going forward."

It was, however, rumored that Harmon's character will appear in a few episodes in season 19.