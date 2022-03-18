 
 

Daniel Radcliffe Needs More Time to Reprise Harry Potter for 'Cursed Child' Film

Daniel Radcliffe Needs More Time to Reprise Harry Potter for 'Cursed Child' Film
WENN/Derrick Salters
Movie

While he says that he's 'not going to say never,' the 'Lost City' star notes that 'Star Wars' actors had 'like 30, 40 years before they went back' for the sequels.

  • Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe needs more time before he could consider a return to the "Harry Potter" franchise. Asked about the possibility of him reprising his famous role for a potential film version of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", the British actor said he would not "say never," but he is not interested in it right now.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Radcliffe was asked about director Chris Columbus' interest in directing the "Cursed Child" film with the original trio, including him, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Being honest, he said in his response, "This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore."

  See also...

"I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of 'Potter' OK and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life," the 32-year-old elaborated, before giving a clearer answer, "I'm never going to say never, but the 'Star Wars' guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

The idea of a "Cursed Child" film was brought up by Columbus, who directed the first two "Harry Potter" movies, in an interview with Variety on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone". "I would love to direct 'The Cursed Child'. It's a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It's a small fantasy of mine," he said of the three main actors, noting that it would be "cinematic bliss."

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is a sequel to the "Harry Potter" films and follows a new generation of witches and wizards, including Harry and Ginny's youngest son, Albus, alongside grown-up versions of beloved characters. It's written by Jack Thorne from a story co-created by J.K. Rowling.

You can share this post!

Julia Fox Says Kanye West Is 'Harmless' Amid Family Drama
Related Posts
Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe Finds It Lovely Friends Recover From Hangovers Using 'Harry Potter' Films

Daniel Radcliffe Finds It Lovely Friends Recover From Hangovers Using 'Harry Potter' Films

Daniel Radcliffe Would Love to Poke Fun at Elijah Wood Mix-Up in Movie

Daniel Radcliffe Would Love to Poke Fun at Elijah Wood Mix-Up in Movie

Daniel Radcliffe Spills How He Gets Very Into Chess Despite Being Bad at It

Daniel Radcliffe Spills How He Gets Very Into Chess Despite Being Bad at It

Most Read
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney to Star Opposite Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Madame Web'
Movie

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney to Star Opposite Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Madame Web'

Sandra Bullock Vows to Get Back to Acting After She's 'Done Being a Mom' Following Hiatus Revelation

Sandra Bullock Vows to Get Back to Acting After She's 'Done Being a Mom' Following Hiatus Revelation

Pete Davidson Drenched in Blood on Movie Set Amid Kanye West Feud

Pete Davidson Drenched in Blood on Movie Set Amid Kanye West Feud

Dylan O'Brien Forced to Cancel 'The Outfit' Press Opps After Contracting COVID-19

Dylan O'Brien Forced to Cancel 'The Outfit' Press Opps After Contracting COVID-19

Puss in Boots Has Only One Life Left in First Trailer for 'The Last Wish'

Puss in Boots Has Only One Life Left in First Trailer for 'The Last Wish'

Daniel Radcliffe Needs More Time to Reprise Harry Potter for 'Cursed Child' Film

Daniel Radcliffe Needs More Time to Reprise Harry Potter for 'Cursed Child' Film