Daniel Radcliffe Needs More Time to Reprise Harry Potter for 'Cursed Child' Film

While he says that he's 'not going to say never,' the 'Lost City' star notes that 'Star Wars' actors had 'like 30, 40 years before they went back' for the sequels.

Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe needs more time before he could consider a return to the "Harry Potter" franchise. Asked about the possibility of him reprising his famous role for a potential film version of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", the British actor said he would not "say never," but he is not interested in it right now.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Radcliffe was asked about director Chris Columbus' interest in directing the "Cursed Child" film with the original trio, including him, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Being honest, he said in his response, "This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore."

"I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of 'Potter' OK and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life," the 32-year-old elaborated, before giving a clearer answer, "I'm never going to say never, but the 'Star Wars' guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

The idea of a "Cursed Child" film was brought up by Columbus, who directed the first two "Harry Potter" movies, in an interview with Variety on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone". "I would love to direct 'The Cursed Child'. It's a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It's a small fantasy of mine," he said of the three main actors, noting that it would be "cinematic bliss."

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is a sequel to the "Harry Potter" films and follows a new generation of witches and wizards, including Harry and Ginny's youngest son, Albus, alongside grown-up versions of beloved characters. It's written by Jack Thorne from a story co-created by J.K. Rowling.