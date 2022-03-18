Rihanna Says She's Going to Be 'Psycho' About Motherhood

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Rihanna's baby has yet to be born, but she's already being a protective mom. The singer/cosmetic mogul revealed in a new interview that she wouldn't tolerate people who talk about her child.

"You talk about my kids, it's over," the Fenty founder explained in a recent conversation with Elle. The topic came up after Rih was asked which "Real Housewives" mother inspires her the most as she's a fan of the show.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker then named Teresa Giudice among others, noting that "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star "does not play about her kids."

"She will flatten you about those kids," she said of Teresa. "And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

As for some of the best advice she's gotten about motherhood, Rih revealed that people told her to focus on getting sleep now because she'll get little of it when the baby arrives. "A lot of advice. Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past," she divulged.

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, previously recalled how hard it was to hide her pregnancy. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she said. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' "

"And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts," the "[mHome]" actress further shared. She added, "But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

Rihanna also recounted the moment she knew she was pregnant. "When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, 'This is not for real, right?' " she explained. "And then, it was and it's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you...want to see that it's going to see its way through. And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone."