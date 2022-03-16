'The Bachelor' Finale Recap: Who Does Clayton Echard End Up With?

ABC TV

The last part of 'The Bachelor' season 26 finale sees leading man Clayton Echard making history with how things end between him and the two remaining ladies, Gabby and Rachel.

AceShowbiz - Part two of "The Bachelor" season 26 finale aired on Tuesday, March 15. It picked up with Clayton Echard hoping to get back together with Susie Evans despite her exit. Host Jesse Palmer later went to Sussie's hotel and told her what was going on. Sussie eventually agreed to meet Clayton.

"I was really shocked by how everything ended," Susie said. "The way you treated me, the way you turned, that's when my mentality on you changed. I couldn't even defend myself. I felt so vulnerable. I felt like that night you made me question my inner voice, my intuition, everything. I felt like an awful person. It was humiliating, if I'm being honest. You made me feel wrong and bad and that was the heartbreak."

Clayton later apologized to Susie for how he reacted to her being upset by him sleeping with both Gabby and Rachel. He pleaded with her to give their romance another chance. However, she told him that she wasn't ready to make a decision just yet.

As Clayton decided to pursue his love with Susie, he knew he had to end things with Gabby and Rachel. "I realize I've caused so much pain," he told the ladies together. "I wish I could take it all back. I absolutely saw a future with both of you and told you I loved you and I meant all of that. I realize it's not feasibly possible for me to be in love with three women like I said I was."

"Everybody deserves to have someone give them 100 percent of their heart. Unfortunately, I can't be that person for either of you. My heart's no longer here. It's with Susie. I'm so very sorry. I didn't mean to hurt you and I hope you can forgive me one day," he added.

Gabby didn't wait long before she stormed out on Clayton. She also turned down Clayton's offer to walk her out. Meanwhile, Rachel was sobbing during the conversation.

Clayton and Susie eventually met at the Final Rose ceremony. He professed his love for Susie and even showed her the engagement ring to prove how serious he was. He also added that he saw a future with her and wanted to see where things go.

Susie, however, didn't seem to have that same "unconditional" feeling of love in return. She didn't feel like Clayton is her person. Clayton begged for another chance, but Susie insisted that it's over between them. This marks the first time in "Bachelor" history for the lead to be rejected.

Things, apparently, were not really over between the two. At After the Final Rose, Clayton and Susie confirmed that they're now dating after Susie reached out to him when they returned from Iceland.

In other news, Gabby and Rachel were revealed to be the next leading women in the new season of "The Bachelorette". "After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of 'The Bachelor', fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release.