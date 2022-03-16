Zendaya's Father Mocked for Wanting Credits for His Daughter's Success

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

In an Instagram post, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman claims that 'black fathers are too often shunned for having successful daughters in Hollywood' as he compares himself to Beyonce's father Matthew Knowles and Serena Williams' father Richard.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman may have owed her success to her parents, but not many of her fans know who her father is. With critically-acclaimed movie "King Richard" putting the spotlight on Serena Williams and Venus Williams' father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman has seemingly wanted the same recognition for helping bring his own daughter to where she is now.

On Monday, March 14, Kazembe aired out his complaint through Instagram. He posted a picture of his daughter Zendaya with the words written over it, "Ladies you not her yo pops @kazembeajamu they gone have to understand you was and behind this amazing soul they like the idea but don't wanna put in that pain aka work."

In the caption, Kazembe, who was Zendaya's manager and bodyguard early in her career, compared himself to Beyonce Knowles' father Matthew as well as Serena and Venus' father Richard as he wrote, "Black fathers are too often shunned for having successful daughters in Hollywood, Matthew Knowles, King Richard and Kazembe Ajamu."

While some of his followers praised him for raising his daughter well, many disagreed with Kazembe that he deserves the same recognition as Matthew Knowles and Richard Williams. "Lmao can the average person even point Zendaya's father out?" one person mocked him in an online forum. "He's always on some 'look at me' ish imo tbh. Like he obviously wants/desires to be recognized like Matthew Knowles or King Richard have been. It's giving stage parent."

Another echoed the sentiment, "I don't think he's important enough for anyone to understand anything about him. Matthew and Richard were on a different level."

A third argued, "Both the white nor the black community can point Z's dad out I'm sure lol. He's not a big or important as he thinks he is imo. Zendaya isn't even a household name & he's acting like he introduced a once in a lifetime talent to the world lol."

Someone else claimed, "I can see why Zendaya released him as her management and took more control after she turned 20. It's giving stage parent, and him AND Claire were who helped Zendaya have the foundation & tools to become the star she is today."

Meanwhile, one other person says that while Kazembe did play a role in Zendaya's success, he should not crave for attention. "Yep, he's been on some BS for some time but I'll admit, he didn't stop trying to open doors for his daughter to become a star, that's for sure. He needs to stop trying to be an attention hog though," the said person opined. "It's crazy how some HW parents will try to be in the spotlight with their kid on some 'I made you' type s**t."

Zendaya, who stars as Peter Parker's love interest MJ in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and its sequels, has been largely praised for her performance as a drug addict teenager on HBO's series "Euphoria". She has won a Emmy Award for her role on the show.