Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

The 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper shows off his new look on Instagram Story just a few weeks after he became trending on Twitter over his alleged nude picture.

  • Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Big Sean has sent the internet into a frenzy with his latest appearance. Having debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram Story, the "I Don't F**k With You" rapper found himself being dubbed "Black Jesus" by online users.

In a photo shared on Monday, March 14, Sean showed off his fresh blowout. The snap has since been reposted by The Shade Room on Instagram, prompting fans to offer their two cents.

One person in particular penned, "He think he black Jesus." Another echoed the sentiment by simply writing, "Black Jesus." A third individual chimed in, "It's giving Black Jesus."

Others, meanwhile, could not help but leave thirsty comments following Sean's nude leak. "You know what we wanna see Sean," one user teased, with another adding, "He need to show something else…" A different person meanwhile, jokingly wrote, "Show us the egg plant dammmit."

  See also...

The debacle did not go unnoticed by the longtime boyfriend of Jhene Aiko. Taking to the comment section, the 33-year-old emcee clarified, "Getting braided."

This arrived more than two weeks after Sean's alleged nude picture was leaked online. The photo was allegedly shared on his "Close Friends" Instagram Story on February 26.

Many have since lusted after the hip-hop star by sharing hilarious memes. "BIG SEAN I CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU," one fan joked. "They don't call him BIG Sean for nothing," another quipped. A third then chimed in, "Big Sean was not lying when he said 'B***h I'm 10 feet tall when I'm standing on top of my d**k.' "

Some people then name-dropped Sean's current partner, Jhene, and his ex Ariana Grande. "Big Sean definitely is BIG & I see why Jhene be sprung af," one user tweeted. Someone else added, "now I see why Jhene Aiko don't leave Big Sean." A different user penned, "i just saw big sean's d**k leak and now i know why ariana was walking side to side."

However, the "Hate Our Love" rapper already declared that it's not his picture. Hopping in The Shade Room's comment section, he stated, "This is not me."

