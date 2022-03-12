Disney CEO Pauses Political Donations After Apologizing for Being Silent Amid 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Celebrity

Aside from pausing political donations in Florida, Bob Chapek promises that the company will be 'increasing' support for advocacy groups to 'combat similar legislation in other states.'

Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek has announced that the company will pause political donations to Florida. The decision came after he apologized for being silent amid "Don't Say Gay" bill, which prohibits discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in primary school classrooms.

On Friday, March 11, Bob wrote in a memo, "Today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review." He added, "Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights."

Bob also thanked those "who have reached out to [him] sharing [their] pain, frustration and sadness over the company's response to the Florida 'Don't Say Gay' bill." He continued, "You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry."

Bob then praised Disney employees in his note for "see(ing) the power of this great company as an opportunity to do good." He stated, "I agree. Yes, we need to use our influence to promote that good by telling inclusive stories, but also by standing up for the rights of all."

"Starting immediately," said the CEO, Disney is "increasing [their] support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states." He went on noting, "We are hard at work creating a new framework for our political giving that will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values."

Bob also said he knows "there is so much more work to be done," but promised he is "committed to this work and to you all, and will continue to engage with the LGBTQ+ community so that I can become a better ally." He then vowed, "You will hear more about our progress in the coming weeks."

"I truly believe we are an infinitely better and stronger company because of our LGBTQ+ community," Bob shared. "I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve."

At Disney's shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Bob said that while the company had opposed the bill "from the outset," it decided not to release any public statements because it would be more effective advocating behind the scenes. He added at the time, "We were hoping that our longstanding relationships with those lawmakers would enable us to achieve a better outcome. But, despite weeks of effort, we were ultimately unsuccessful."

Disney has faced public scrutiny as it had donated to many of the bill's sponsors. The company has also been accused of removing gay content from Pixar films, according to letter from employees.

"We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were," the letter read. "Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney's behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar."

It continued, "Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it. Beyond the 'inspiring content' that we aren't even allowed to create, we require action." The note then urged Disney leadership to "immediately withdraw all financial support from the legislators behind the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, to fully denounce this legislation publicly, and to make amends for their financial involvement."