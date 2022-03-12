 
 

Gabby Petito's Family Accuses Brian Laundrie's Parents of Covering Up Her Murder in New Lawsuit

Gabby Petito's Family Accuses Brian Laundrie's Parents of Covering Up Her Murder in New Lawsuit
Instagram
Celebrity

Filed in Florida, the lawsuit alleges that the Laundrie family helped their late son Brian cover up the murder of the YouTube personality back in September 2021.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gabby Petito's parents filed a civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents. In the Thursday, March 10 lawsuit, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt accuse Christopher and Roberta Laundrie of helping their son hide the murder of their daughter.

Filed in Florida, the lawsuit alleges that the Laundries helped their son Brian cover up the murder of Gabby. The Petito family additionally claims in the suit that the Laundries hid Brian's location after he went missing in September.

"While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret," the lawsuit states. Gabby's family also believed that they were "making arrangements for him to leave the country."

In their complaint, Gabby's parents accuse Christopher and Roberta of knowing about their daughter's death for almost a month before her remains were discovered. "On or about August 28, 2021, Brian Laundrie advised his parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, that he had murdered Gabrielle Petito," it claims.

  See also...

Through the lawsuit, Joseph and Nichole are seeking "compensation for the damages they have suffered" as well as additional relief.

Back in September 2021, Gabby's missing case caught national attention. She was reported missing during a cross-country road trip with fiance Brian before her remains were discovered at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area in Wyoming. Brian was named a person of interest in the case.

Brian, meanwhile, was missing himself after returning home solo from the trip. Days later, authorities found his body in an area previously underwater in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. According to The Medical Examiner's Office, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also discovered near his body were his belongings, including a notebook. FBI revealed that Brian admitted to be responsible for Gabby's death.

You can share this post!

Jussie Smollett Held in Protective Custody as He Begins Jail Sentence After 'Not Suicidal' Claim

Disney CEO Pauses Political Donations After Apologizing for Being Silent Amid 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Most Read
Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications
Celebrity

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers