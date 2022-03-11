Pregnant Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Say Contracting COVID-19 Is 'Not Fun'

Instagram Celebrity

The former '19 Kids and Counting' star announces her and her spouse's diagnosis on social media just one day after they celebrated the accountant's 33rd birthday.

AceShowbiz - Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have tested positive for COVID-19. When coming forward with her and her husband's diagnosis, the pregnant "19 Kids and Counting" alum lamented, "It's not fun!"

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, March 10, the 30-year-old shared a picture of her and her spouse and COVID positive test results. The reality star also attached a photo of her man holding his birthday cake.

In the caption of the post, the former TLC personality wrote, "Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!!" She went on to divulge, "Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it's not fun!"

Despite their illness, Jill and Derick managed to celebrate his 33rd birthday. "With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick's birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we'd originally hoped," she explained.

"Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!" the expectant mom continued. "Have any helpful tips? Drop them below please!"

The news arrived after Jill and Derick confirmed that they are expecting their third child together. "We've been keeping a little secret!" the couple declared on their family blog. "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby."

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" they further exclaimed. "We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

The pair announced their pregnancy loss in October 2021. "We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," they wrote on the website. "We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying. We love and miss you River Bliss!"