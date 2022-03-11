 
 

Pregnant Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Say Contracting COVID-19 Is 'Not Fun'

Pregnant Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Say Contracting COVID-19 Is 'Not Fun'
Instagram
Celebrity

The former '19 Kids and Counting' star announces her and her spouse's diagnosis on social media just one day after they celebrated the accountant's 33rd birthday.

  • Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have tested positive for COVID-19. When coming forward with her and her husband's diagnosis, the pregnant "19 Kids and Counting" alum lamented, "It's not fun!"

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, March 10, the 30-year-old shared a picture of her and her spouse and COVID positive test results. The reality star also attached a photo of her man holding his birthday cake.

In the caption of the post, the former TLC personality wrote, "Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!!" She went on to divulge, "Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it's not fun!"

Despite their illness, Jill and Derick managed to celebrate his 33rd birthday. "With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick's birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we'd originally hoped," she explained.

  See also...

"Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!" the expectant mom continued. "Have any helpful tips? Drop them below please!"

The news arrived after Jill and Derick confirmed that they are expecting their third child together. "We've been keeping a little secret!" the couple declared on their family blog. "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby."

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" they further exclaimed. "We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

The pair announced their pregnancy loss in October 2021. "We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," they wrote on the website. "We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying. We love and miss you River Bliss!"

You can share this post!

MLK's Daughter Criticizes Prince William Over His 'Horrific' Ukraine Comment

Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Covering Up Kim's Controversial Work Advice With Beach Makeout Sesh
Related Posts
Jill Duggar 'Thankful' to Be Pregnant With 'Rainbow Baby' After Devastating Miscarriage

Jill Duggar 'Thankful' to Be Pregnant With 'Rainbow Baby' After Devastating Miscarriage

Jill Duggar Suffers Miscarriage Days After Learning She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jill Duggar Suffers Miscarriage Days After Learning She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

This Is Why Jill Duggar Freezes 4-Year-Old Son Samuel's Stuffed Animals

This Is Why Jill Duggar Freezes 4-Year-Old Son Samuel's Stuffed Animals

Jill Duggar Tells People to 'Chill' as She Feeds Her Dog With Breast Milk

Jill Duggar Tells People to 'Chill' as She Feeds Her Dog With Breast Milk

Most Read
Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death
Celebrity

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

Russell Westbrook Defends Wife Who Claims She Has Received Death Threats Over Basketball Games

Russell Westbrook Defends Wife Who Claims She Has Received Death Threats Over Basketball Games

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Being Insincere When Praising Rihanna's Daring Pregnancy Style

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Being Insincere When Praising Rihanna's Daring Pregnancy Style