Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Covering Up Kim's Controversial Work Advice With Beach Makeout Sesh

Instagram Celebrity

The Poosh mogul is slammed for allegedly 'trying to take attention off' the SKIMS founder's 'tone-deaf' remarks about career advice with her PDA beach outing with Travis Barker.

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly trying to take attention off Kim Kardashian's controversial work advice. The Poosh founder has been accused of covering up her younger sister's "tone-deaf" remarks with her beach makeout session with Travis Barker.

In photos obtained by TMZ on Thursday, March 9, the 42-year-old reality star and her fiance were spotted getting steamy with one another while enjoying a trip to Laguna Beach, California. In one of the images, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum could be seen lying on her back and spreading her legs as her soon-to-be husband positioned himself on top of her.

In another picture, Kourtney, clad in a black one-piece bathing suit with jeans, was captured sitting on top of Travis and straddling him in the sand. In the meantime, the Blink-182 drummer could be seen pulling off her jeans before seductively touching her bottoms.

Many social media users quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts upon noticing the steamy pictures. "Trying to take attention off Kim's comments about work [rolling on the floor laughing emojis]," one person replied to TMZ's Twitter post.

"[Kris Jenner] had to distract us from Kim and the stupid s**t she said yesterday," a separate critic commented with someone else agreeing, "Unfortunately, this is how they work!" Another social media user tweeted, "Kris: 'Kourtney....Kim is in trouble for work comment, go take Travis and do something disgusting.' Kourtney: 'Okay mama, sex scene it is.' " A fourth pointed out, "At this point, it all looks like PR stunts."

Kim landed in hot water after she shared some career advice. "The Kardashians" star has been blasted by online critics for judging that those who are less fortunate than her do not work as hard as her.

"I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king a** up and work," the 41-year-old reality star told Variety. She then alleged, "It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Among those criticizing Kim's insensitive comments was Jameela Jamil, who pointed out that Kim was born in a wealthy family. "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," the "How to Build a Girl" actress wrote. "This same 24 hours in the day s**t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."