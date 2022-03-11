Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Instagram Celebrity

Despite the health risks of eating uncooked meat, the former star of 'The Hills' believes that 'there are so many health benefits' to eating raw animal liver for her body.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Montag is not giving up her raw meat diet plan anytime soon. The former star of "The Hills" has been spotted casually eating an uncooked huge bison heart during a casual stroll in Los Angeles.

In photos surfacing online, the 35-year-old TV personality was seen munching on a big portion of an uncooked bison heart as she walked around the Tony Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Wednesday, March 9. In one photo, she could be seen smiling ear-to-ear as she took a bite out of the bloody animal organ.

For the outing, Heidi opted to dress casually in a bright purple top, black-and-white sweater and black jeans. "The Hills: New Beginnings" alum, who wore aviator sunglasses and put her long blonde hair in a ponytail, also had her black leather backpack with her.

Heidi first revealed her raw meat diet in January. At the time, the wife of Spencer Pratt filmed herself cutting up a slab of raw bison liver with scissors and eating tiny cubes of the uncooked meat.

In the clip she shared on Instagram, Heidi claimed that she "has been reading a lot of benefits of raw liver." She went on to say that eating uncooked meat "will help [her] get pregnant."

Then in February, Heidi shared another video of her eating a huge portion of the raw animal organ. "There are so many health benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver," she said after taking a massive bite of raw liver. "You definitely get used to it."

In the caption, Heidi tagged Dr. Paul Saladino, whose Instagram page promotes the health benefits of eating raw meat. She also added several hashtags, including "#raw #carnivore #carnivorediet #healthy #health."

Heidi's husband Spencer revealed in the Monday, March 7 episode of "Unpopular" podcast with Jacques Peterson that Heidi had become interested in a raw meat diet after learning about it from Dr. Paul Saladino. "Dr. Paul Saladino, the carnivore doc on Instagram, he has a book called 'The Carnivore Code', we listened to the audiobook," the 38-year-old TV star explained.

"The most nutrients are in these live organs, and I also follow this guy called The Liver King," Spencer further explained. He later noted that "[Heidi's] built differently. She can really eat this stuff. I can't."

According to healthline.com, those who eat raw meat are at risk of "contracting a foodborne illness." The page also points out that "certain at-risk populations, such as children, pregnant or nursing women, and older adults, should avoid eating raw meat altogether."