 
 

'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Admits He Used to Feel Pressured to Hide His Sexuality for Career

'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Admits He Used to Feel Pressured to Hide His Sexuality for Career
Instagram
Celebrity

The actor, who portrays Lord Anthony Bridgerton on the hit Netflix series, confesses in a new interview that he used to think he needed to be straight to be happy.

  • Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Bailey opened up about how his love life affects his acting career. In a new interview, the "Bridgerton" star admitted that he used to feel pressured to hide his sexuality for the sake of his success.

The 33-year-old heartthrob made the confession when speaking to GQ. He recalled one of his actor friends was once told during pilot season, "There's two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you're gay."

"All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through," he went on explaining. "So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight."

  See also...

However, Jonathan eventually realized that he doesn't need to hide his true self. "I reached a point where I thought, 'F**k this,' " he recounted. "I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Lord Anthony Bridgerton depicter on the hit Netflix series divulged that playing the role has forced him to "think about love a lot." He shared, "You put your life experiences into [the work]... What's most interesting is not necessarily having to talk about what that is, and keeping a sense of privacy."

"Bridgerton" season two will mainly focus on his character. It will narrate his complicated love triangle with Kate and Edwina Sharma, played by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran respectively.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight last January, "It's just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think." He continued, "(It will) be pushing boundaries every single way. (I know) that the story is going to be really exciting."

You can share this post!

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Pete Davidson Gets Beaten Up by a Creepy Monkey in Kanye West's Second 'Eazy' Music Video
Most Read
Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine
Celebrity

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore