Tony Hawk Vows to 'Be Back' Skating After Severely Breaking His Leg

Making use of social media, the professional skateboarder reveals that he 'will be back' but 'maybe not at full capacity' as the recovery for a broken femur 'will be much harder' due to its severity.

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tony Hawk makes it clear that no one can stop him from doing the sport he loves. The legendary skateboarder has vowed to be back skating after he severely broke his leg.

On Tuesday, March 8, the 53-year-old professional skateboarder took to his Instagram account to share photos of the X-ray followed by a video of him walking in the hospital with crutches and a photo of him smiling in a hospital room. "Yesterday sucked," he began. "I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I'm up for the challenge."

Tony went on to say that he has no intentions to stop skating and he will return soon. "I've said many times that I won't stop skating until I am physically unable," he explained. "A broken leg - with plenty of hardware - will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I'll be back… maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached 'mid-life.' "

Elsewhere in his caption, Tony admitted that "there is a strange irony that this happened on the eve of HBO releasing a trailer for 'Until The Wheels Fall Off', Sam Jones' documentary about [his] life & career." He noted that the documentary "has a strong focus on the philosophy of how I/we do this at our age." He elaborated further, "The answer is complicated, but ultimately it's because I have found my sense of purpose and shaped my identity through skating, and it nourishes my mental health immensely."

Near the end of his post, Tony expressed his gratitude to his family, friends and loyal fans for their support, writing, "Thanks to my unyieldingly supportive, tolerant family - and all of you - for the love and support through the years; I wouldn't be here without you." He concluded his post as saying, "See you on the other side," adding an eagle and a skateboard emoji.

Tony is considered one of the most influential skateboarders of all time, winning a total of 16 medals at the Summer X Games from 1995 to 2003. He has his own video game franchise and has appeared in various films and TV shows over the years.