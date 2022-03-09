This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

Instagram Celebrity

While she was initially confused why Eve decided to stop being friends with her, the 'I Should Have Cheated' singer says she eventually learned her lesson.

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Cole got candid about her relationship with Eve. Admitting that they no longer hang out together, the "I Should Have Cheated" singer revealed what has ruined their friendship.

When speaking in a recent episode of TV One's "Uncensored", Cole confessed that things turned south between her and Eve due to her behavior. "When I came straight from Oakland, It was still in me, you know," she said. "Disrespect things that would happen, how we handle it from the hood. It was like, 'Oh, okay, yeah,' we just fight."

"It took a long time to learn to not put my hands on people, you know what I'm saying?" she continued. "It was a thing that happened with Eve that, you know, we walkin' out and somebody grabbed her bag or something like that. I just kinda turned around and slapped the girl. I was like, 'Girl, what is you doin'? Like, period. Back up.' "

About Eve's reaction at that time, Cole recalled, "Eve was really pissed off about that." The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum went on to note, "Like, we stopped hanging out. She was like, 'I can't hang with Keyshia, she can't be slapping people.' "

While she was initially confused about why her pal was upset, the 40-year-old eventually learned her lesson. "It taught me a lot, too, later... 'Cause she [could] get sued, too, you know what I'm saying? Me being a part of her crew, walking out the club - I just, I should have left that to security. Somebody gets paid for that," she explained.

It remains to be seen when Cole and Eve, who collaborated on Never back in 2004, stopped being friends. However, the pair shared a stage in 2007 while performing at the 4th Annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony at the Hammerstein Ballroom.