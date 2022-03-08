Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, the 'Open It Up' spitter doesn't seem to be fazed by the mockery as he takes to his Instagram account to tease 'new music' that is coming soon.

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B clapped back at people hating on her husband Offset. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker noticed that some Twitter users were mocking the Migos rapper's wardrobe while performing his classic trap hit "Ric Flair Drip".

In a video that surfaced online, Offset was seen wearing an elegant white sweater, leather red pants and boots. One user, however, wasn't feeling his choice of outfit as the person wrote, "Man wtf do these n****s be wearing ???"

The tweet has since been deleted, but it wasn't before Cardi caught wind of it. Clapping back at the naysayer, the Grammy-winning femcee said, "He puttin that s**t on !! Y'all talk s**t first then these rappers start wearing it."

Also defending Offset was his teammate Quavo. Commenting on an Instagram post about the matter, he said, "SET FRESH AF NAWFSIDE LEGEND!!!"

Some fans also agreed with Cardi. "His outfit was fly asl.. they hating baddd," one person said. "Nah cause he ate, the fit ,the vibe is all there," someone else wrote.

"f y'all was rich y'all would wear it too," said one other user. Praising Cardi for standing up for her husband, one person gushed, "She don't play about her man."

As for Offset, the "Open It Up" spitter didn't seem to be fazed by the mockery. Posting the "Ric Flair Drip" performance on his Instagram account, he teased, "New music otw."

This wasn't the first time for Offset to tease about new music to come. Last month, he previewed a new song and its accompanying visuals. In the minute-long clip, the Atlanta rapper can be seen masked up while bragging about his money.

Offset first released solo venture in 2019. His solo album, titled "Father Of4", was released in February of 2019 to generally good reviews by fans and critics alike. It bowed at number four on the Billboard 200 albums chart.