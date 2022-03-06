 
 

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourn Her Ex-Fiance Shane Warne's Death

The famed Australian cricket player, who was engaged to the former 'Gossip Girl' star from 2011-2013, passed away at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

  • Mar 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley have lost their loved one. Upon learning of Shane Warne's death, the "Gossip Girl" alum and the 19-year-old took to their respective social media accounts to honor the actress' late ex-fiance.

On Saturday, March 5, the English beauty shared on Instagram some throwback photos of herself and Shane when they were together. "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23," she penned in the caption.

As for Damian, who was nine years old when his mom got engaged to the Australian cricket player, offered his own tribute by posting pictures from their happier times. "I'm still trying to wrap my head around this," the model/actor first lamented.

"SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known," Damian added. "My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

Shane died of a suspected heart attack on Friday. The 52-year-old was found unresponsive in his villa on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. His death was confirmed by his management company.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack," so read the statement. "Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Elizabeth and Shane were first linked romantically in 2010. The pair then got engaged in the following year. Unfortunately, the former star "The Royals" and the athlete decided to call it quits in 2013.

Despite the breakup, Elizabeth and Shane remained good friends. In 2018, Shane admitted in an interview with The Mirror that he missed his former fiancee. "I miss the love we had. My years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life," he pointed out.

